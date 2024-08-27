FBI raids homes linked to OC supervisor, nonprofit amid fraud allegations
On Thursday, federal agents, including the IRS Criminal Investigation division, FBI and U.S. Attorney’s Office, raided multiple properties linked to Orange County Supervisor Andrew Do and his family, including his home, his daughter Rhiannon Do’s home, his wife Judge Cheri Pham and properties tied to the nonprofit Viet America Society (VAS), including the home of founder Peter Pham.
- Investigation: The raids follow an LAist investigation into millions of unaccounted taxpayer dollars directed to VAS. The county recently filed a lawsuit alleging that VAS misused these funds, intended to feed vulnerable seniors during the COVID-19 pandemic, to purchase million-dollar homes and benefit the associated individuals. David Wiechert, the attorney representing Rhiannon, stated that she is a “very honest, law-abiding, hardworking young woman” and intends “to demonstrate to the government the error of their ways if they think she’s done something wrong.” Meanwhile, Supervisor Do has denied any wrongdoing.
- Calls for change: Santa Ana City Councilmember Thai Viet Phan, the first Vietnamese American on the council, called for Supervisor Andrew Do’s immediate resignation, citing lost community trust. Community organizations VietRISE and Harbor Institute for Immigrant & Economic Justice echoed this call, criticizing Do for allegedly diverting taxpayer dollars for personal gain while residents face “skyrocketing rents, evictions and homelessness.” State Sen. Dave Min expressed support for the federal investigation into public corruption, while O.C. Supervisor Katrina Foley expects the raids to uncover further evidence of the alleged fraud.
