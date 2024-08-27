FBI raids homes linked to OC supervisor, nonprofit amid fraud allegations

On Thursday, federal agents, including the IRS Criminal Investigation division, FBI and U.S. Attorney’s Office, raided multiple properties linked to Orange County Supervisor Andrew Do and his family, including his home, his daughter Rhiannon Do’s home, his wife Judge Cheri Pham and properties tied to the nonprofit Viet America Society (VAS), including the home of founder Peter Pham.