OC supervisor accused of corruption removed from board committee assignments

The board

voted unanimously

to remove Do from his roles, following revelations that he directed millions of dollars in contracts to a nonprofit linked to his daughter without disclosing her involvement. Supervisor Katrina Foley said, “We’re having to do this because he will not resign, and we hope that he will resign because he should not continue to be publicly enriched off of the taxpayers when he, one, isn’t doing his job, and two, is embroiled in a terrible corruption scandal.”