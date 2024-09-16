OC supervisor accused of corruption removed from board committee assignments
The Orange County Board of Supervisors unanimously voted to remove Supervisor Andrew Do from all committee and board appointments, including his role on the Orange County Transportation Authority, amid growing calls for his resignation following a federal investigation into a corruption scandal.
- The board’s decision: The board voted unanimously to remove Do from his roles, following revelations that he directed millions of dollars in contracts to a nonprofit linked to his daughter without disclosing her involvement. Supervisor Katrina Foley said, “We’re having to do this because he will not resign, and we hope that he will resign because he should not continue to be publicly enriched off of the taxpayers when he, one, isn’t doing his job, and two, is embroiled in a terrible corruption scandal.”
- The corruption scandal: The nonprofit, Viet America Society (VAS), is accused in a county lawsuit of misappropriating more than $10 million in taxpayer funds meant to feed the elderly during the pandemic. Do’s daughter, Rhiannon, and other VAS executives allegedly used the funds to purchase properties. Do, who has missed multiple board meetings since the raids, has not responded publicly to the accusations. His attorneys deny any wrongdoing, claiming that the organization was only guilty of poor recordkeeping.
