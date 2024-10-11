Nvidia’s AI chip fuels $400 billion surge in five days
Nvidia’s market value soared by an astounding $400 billion in just five days, fueled by a 14% rally in its stock price since Wednesday’s open.
The surge, driven by excitement surrounding the company’s new Blackwell AI chip, pushed Nvidia’s valuation to $3.26 trillion, surpassing Microsoft and second only to Apple. To put this in perspective, Nvidia’s value increase in a single week exceeded the entire market capitalization of Costco, despite Nvidia generating significantly less revenue.
The chipmaker’s CEO, Jensen Huang, saw his personal wealth skyrocket to $117 billion this year, making him the 11th richest person in the world.
