NorCal Pho chain owner ordered to pay $245K for denying cooks OT pay

via The Modesto Bee
Ryan General
By Ryan General
11 hours ago
A Northern California Vietnamese restaurant owner has been ordered to pay over $245,000 in back wages and damages for reportedly violating federal wage laws.
Key points:
  • Thuan Do owns four The Pho restaurants, with two in Modesto, one in Stockton and another in Manteca.
  • The U.S. Department of Labor said he failed to pay 10 employees required overtime and minimum wage.
  • Do deliberately created phony payroll records to hide their noncompliance.
The details:
  • According to the Department of Labor, Do violated provisions of the Fair Labor Standards Act, requiring businesses to pay overtime rates after 40 hours in a workweek.
  • Do understood wage regulations but still chose to pay cooks flat salaries regardless of hours worked, the release said.
  • Do owes workers a total of $122,861 in unpaid wages and another $122,861 in damages to the employees. He is also fined $8,330 in civil money penalties for his purported “willful violations.”
  • “[The owner] learned that there are costly consequences for violating federal wage regulations,” said Wage and Hour Division District Director Cesar Avila.
Tangent:  
  • Do also owns a chain of Kung Fu Tea cafes, though the wage investigations were specific to The Pho restaurants.
