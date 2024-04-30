NorCal Pho chain owner ordered to pay $245K for denying cooks OT pay

According to the Department of Labor, Do violated provisions of the Fair Labor Standards Act, requiring businesses to pay overtime rates after 40 hours in a workweek.

Do understood wage regulations but still chose to pay cooks flat salaries regardless of hours worked, the release said.

Do owes workers a total of $122,861 in unpaid wages and another $122,861 in damages to the employees. He is also fined $8,330 in civil money penalties for his purported “willful violations.”