Nobuyo Oyama, voice of Doraemon, dies months after Nobita actor
Nobuyo Oyama, the iconic voice of Doraemon in the beloved Japanese anime series, died on Sept. 29 at the age of 90 due to old age.
Oyama voiced the titular robotic cat from 1979 to 2005, becoming synonymous with the character for a generation of children across Asia. Her distinctive voice brought to life Doraemon’s adventures with Nobita, a boy “terrible at everything,” as they navigated everyday life with the help of gadgets from the future.
Oyama’s legacy extends beyond “Doraemon,” with roles in other shows like NHK’s puppet show “Boo Foo Woo.” Her death follows closely behind the death of Noriko Ohara, the voice of Nobita, in July.
Share this Article
Share this Article