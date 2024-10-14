Nobuyo Oyama, voice of Doraemon, dies months after Nobita actor

Nobuyo Oyama, the iconic voice of Doraemon in the beloved Japanese anime series, died on Sept. 29 at the age of 90 due to old age.

Oyama voiced the titular robotic cat from 1979 to 2005, becoming synonymous with the character for a generation of children across Asia. Her distinctive voice brought to life Doraemon’s adventures with Nobita, a boy “terrible at everything,” as they navigated everyday life with the help of gadgets from the future