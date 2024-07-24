Noriko Ohara, voice actor behind Nobita in ‘Doraemon,’ dies at 88
Voice actress Noriko Ohara, famous for her role as Nobita Nobi in the beloved anime “Doraemon,” died on July 12th at the age of 88. Her agency, 81 Produce, announced the news on Tuesday but did not disclose the cause of death.
- End of an era: Ohara’s voice brought the endearingly clumsy and optimistic Nobita to life for generations of fans. She voiced the character in the 1979 TV series and later in the 2005 film “Doraemon: Nobita’s Great Adventure in the South Seas.”
- Beyond “Doraemon“: Ohara voiced a wide range of characters in various anime series, including the energetic Peter in “Heidi: Girl of the Alps” and the alluring Doronjo in “Yatterman.” She also had a successful career in dubbing foreign films, lending her voice to acclaimed actresses like Shirley MacLaine and Catherine Deneuve.
