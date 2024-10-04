NJ community demand justice, police reform in 3rd rally for Victoria Lee

Organized by the Human Rights Committee of the Korean American Association of Greater New York, the rally

called for

a “speedy and transparent investigation” into Lee’s death. Lee’s family and their lawyer, Henry Cho, are pushing for the release of her autopsy report and full body camera footage. The family is also

advocating for reforms

in how law enforcement handles mental health crises to prevent further tragedies.

Terence Park, chairman of the Human Rights Committee, said, “This rally is focusing on the death of Victoria Lee, so her death will not be in vain. We need to get something out of her death. That is to implore the city government, state government, federal government to do something about mentally ill individuals to prevent any further disasters and tragic killing by lethal weapons.”