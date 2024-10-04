NJ community demand justice, police reform in 3rd rally for Victoria Lee
A third rally was held for Victoria Lee, a 26-year-old fatally shot by police in her apartment during a mental health crisis in July, on Wednesday morning as community members and Korean American organizations gathered at Fort Lee Borough Hall.
- Cries for justice: Organized by the Human Rights Committee of the Korean American Association of Greater New York, the rally called for a “speedy and transparent investigation” into Lee’s death. Lee’s family and their lawyer, Henry Cho, are pushing for the release of her autopsy report and full body camera footage. The family is also advocating for reforms in how law enforcement handles mental health crises to prevent further tragedies. Terence Park, chairman of the Human Rights Committee, said, “This rally is focusing on the death of Victoria Lee, so her death will not be in vain. We need to get something out of her death. That is to implore the city government, state government, federal government to do something about mentally ill individuals to prevent any further disasters and tragic killing by lethal weapons.”
- Catch up: Lee, who had bipolar disorder, was having a crisis when her brother called 911 for medical assistance. Despite emphasizing her mental state and the presence of a small pocket knife, police forcibly entered the apartment at The Pinnacle complex and shot Lee, who had allegedly dropped the knife and was holding a water jug. Lee later died at the hospital. Community leaders, including representatives from AAPI, the People’s Organization for Progress and Black Lives Matter, have expressed solidarity with the Asian community and called for accountability for the officers involved.

