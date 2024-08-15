NJ family demands justice after woman fatally shot by police amid mental health crisis
The family of Victoria Lee, a 26-year-old Korean American fatally shot by Fort Lee police officer Tony Pickens in New Jersey on July 28, is demanding justice and accountability, arguing that Lee was not a threat when she was shot in the chest.
- Catch up: Lee, who had bipolar disorder, was having a crisis when her brother called 911 for medical assistance. Despite emphasizing her mental state and the presence of a small pocket knife, police forcibly entered the apartment at The Pinnacle complex and shot Lee, who had reportedly dropped the knife and was holding a water jug.
- Calls for justice: Henry Cho, the family’s attorney, argues that lethal force was unnecessary and calls for improved police training for handling mental health crises. “She dropped the knife about seven feet away from the door, but she got shot right next to the door when she was holding a water jug,” Cho told Fox 5. “We believe they could have done it with a taser gun, but they used this lethal weapon, so we couldn’t understand why it happened.” The family, who plans to hold a rally for justice on Thursday, is set to review police body camera footage on Friday.
Share this Article
Share this Article