Activists rally for justice in Fort Lee shooting of Victoria Lee
Community leaders and activists rallied outside the Fort Lee Community Center to demand justice for Victoria Lee, a 26-year-old Korean American fatally shot by police during a mental health crisis.
The rally, which included representatives from AAPI, the People’s Organization for Progress and Black Lives Matter, called for accountability for the officers involved and emphasized the need for mental health professionals rather than police in such situations. The United Black Agenda also expressed solidarity with the Asian community, acknowledging the widespread pain and outrage this incident has caused. “We share in the grief over the loss of another person of color under circumstances that demand serious scrutiny, accountability and policy change…We are in this together — and together, we will continue to push for the changes necessary to protect and uplift all,” the coalition said in a statement.
