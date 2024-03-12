Nintendo announces new ‘Super Mario Bros.’ movie, games

Nintendo has unveiled a slew of exciting projects in the “Super Mario Bros.” franchise on MAR10 (“Mario”) Day, including a new movie following its 2023 blockbuster hit.

About the film: In a video announcement on March 10, In a video announcement on March 10, Nintendo executive fellow and representative director Shigeru Miyamoto announced that the company has begun working with Illumination Entertainment on a new film, which will be released globally on April 3, 2026.

Whether the project will be a sequel to “ The Super Mario Bros. Movie ” is unclear. According to Illumination CEO Chris Meledandri, directors Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic and Illumination artists “have been busy at work storyboarding scenes and developing set designs for new environments.”

Nintendo’s classic Game Boy title “Dr. Mario” and Game Boy Color games “Mario Golf” and “Mario Tennis” will also be available on Nintendo’s e-store starting Tuesday.

Meanwhile, LEGO and Nintendo jointly announced that LEGO Mario Kart sets will hit stores in 2025.

About Mario Day: Mario Day is celebrated every March 10. Details about its first celebration is unknown, but fans are said to be responsible for initiating the tradition.

The date was chosen as a play on the iconic Italian American ‘s name by combining the month and the date to form “MAR10.” This is akin to Star Wars Day on May 4, also known as “May the Fourth,” which plays on the franchise’s famous line, “May the Force be with you.”

Nintendo made the date “official” on March 10, 2016, and celebrations have been held annually since.