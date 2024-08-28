Nikki Haley urges UN hearing on Taiwan’s status
Former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley called on the international organization to hold a hearing on UN Resolution 2758 and address China’s aggression toward Taiwan during a visit to Taipei on Saturday. The document recognizes the People’s Republic of China as the legitimate government of China and does not mention Taiwan.
- Supporting Taiwan: Haley emphasized that the resolution has been misused by Beijing to marginalize Taiwan and called for global support in acknowledging the issue. The UN should not “allow the Chinese Communist Party to hijack a resolution and claim it’s about Taiwan,” Haley said. She advocated for a hearing, even as a sidebar event, to discuss Taiwan’s status and the harassment it faces from China. She also argued that Taiwan deserves a nonmember observer status in the UN — similar to Palestine — and criticized the UN for turning a blind eye to Taiwan’s plight, stressing that the self-governing island has been instrumental in global efforts such as alerting the world to the COVID-19 pandemic.
- Criticizing isolationism: Haley also criticized isolationism on Saturday, arguing that it’s crucial for the U.S. to support allies like Taiwan, Israel and Ukraine in the face of growing threats from China. “I don’t think the isolationist approach is healthy. I think America can never sit in a bubble and think we won’t be affected,” Haley said. In July, former President Donald Trump suggested that Taiwan should pay the U.S. for protection from China. Haley urged the Republican Party to focus on standing with allies and showing strength worldwide, underscoring that both Republicans and Democrats agree on the importance of supporting Taiwan against Chinese aggression.
Share this Article
Share this Article