Trump suggests Taiwan pay for US protection
Former President Donald Trump said that Taiwan should pay the U.S. for protection from China, casting doubt about continued U.S. support if he wins the upcoming presidential election. In an interview with Bloomberg, Trump compared the U.S. to an insurance company and criticized Taiwan for insufficient contributions. He also accused Taiwan of taking U.S. semiconductor business despite its significant investments in American manufacturing facilities.
- Taiwan’s response: Premier Cho Jung-tai responded by emphasizing Taiwan’s strong relationship with the U.S. and efforts to bolster its self-defense capabilities. “Taiwan and the US share a common responsibility for the Indo-Pacific region of the Taiwan Strait, and we are willing to do more to defend ourselves and protect our security,” he said. Cho also reiterated Taiwan’s commitment to maintaining its semiconductor R&D domestically.
- Unpredictable U.S. stance: Trump’s remarks indicate a potentially unpredictable U.S. stance on China and Taiwan under his leadership. His comments come amid increased U.S. weapons sales to Taiwan and rising tensions with China, which claims Taiwan as a province. However, Trump’s running mate, JD Vance, stressed the need to focus on China as the primary security threat. While official U.S. policy is one of “strategic ambiguity,” President Joe Biden has explicitly stated he would defend Taiwan.
