Nielsen: Asian Americans embrace streaming, spend equal time on TV, mobile
Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander (AANHPI) audiences are spending near-equal time watching content on traditional TVs and smartphones, a new Nielsen report shows.
Key points:
The details:
- AANHPI adults spend 17.5 hours with TV per week and spend 17 hours more with their smartphones, according to the report Reaching Asian American Audiences: Understanding Asian Influence and Media Consumption.
- Streaming comprises 45.4% of AANHPI viewers’ total TV time, exceeding the general population’s adoption rate of 36%, as of Jan. 2024. This rose to 48.2% of their total TV time in March 2024.
- These audiences are more likely to embrace ad-supported video on-demand services, making up 31% of their streaming as of January 2024, compared with 27% for the total population.
- News consumption remains high among Asian Americans, with 78% watching news at least daily. The group’s trust in news programs is higher than the national average. News narratives resonate differently across generations. Older Asian Americans engage more with stories on geopolitics and anti-Asian hate, while younger audiences connect with content on affirmative action and immigration.
Takeaway for marketers:
- The AANHPI community holds $1.3 trillion in buying power and is the fastest-growing U.S. population segment. The group’s diverse media habits underscore the need for tailored content and cross-platform marketing strategies.
Share this Article
Share this Article