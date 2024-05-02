Nielsen: Asian Americans embrace streaming, spend equal time on TV, mobile

AANHPI adults spend 17.5 hours with TV per week and spend 17 hours more with their smartphones, according to the report Reaching Asian American Audiences: Understanding Asian Influence and Media Consumption.

Streaming comprises 45.4% of AANHPI viewers’ total TV time, exceeding the general population’s adoption rate of 36%, as of Jan. 2024. This rose to 48.2% of their total TV time in March 2024.

News consumption remains high among Asian Americans, with 78% watching news at least daily. The group’s trust in news programs is higher than the national average.

News narratives resonate differently across generations. Older Asian Americans engage more with stories on geopolitics and anti-Asian hate, while younger audiences connect with content on affirmative action and immigration.