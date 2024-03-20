Biden campaign ad targets AANHPI voters in battleground states

President Joe Biden has released a new ad targeting Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander (AANHPI) voters in battleground states.

Key points:

The new ad, entitled “Better and Better,” was released last week as part of the Biden–Harris 2024 campaign’s $30 million ad buy, according to a press release from the campaign on Tuesday.

“We are proud to announce another historic investment into reaching AANHPI voters early about how President Biden and Vice President Harris are fighting – and delivering – for AANHPI Americans and their families and businesses,” Biden-Harris 2024 Campaign Manager Julie Chavez Rodriguez said.

The details:

“Better and Better” continues the story of Jenny Poon and Odeen Domingo, a husband-and-wife team who run a small business in Phoenix. They were previously featured in Biden’s first ad for AANHPI voters in November 2023, titled “Family Business.”

In “Better and Better,” the couple discusses the challenges of raising a family while running a business. They also express gratitude for Biden’s Investing in America agenda, through which the current administration is striving to bring “manufacturing back to America after decades of offshoring” to create new jobs.

“Thanks to President Biden’s leadership and investments in small business through his historic Investing in America agenda, Jenny and Odeen’s business has not only survived financial struggles but has grown,” the press release noted.

The new ad will run digitally on YouTube and connected TV and will be targeted to AANHPI voters in the battleground states of Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

Additionally, the campaign ad will also run in several AANHPI outlets, including Asian Journal, World Journal, Nguoi Viet, Korea Daily and Hmong Times in Wisconsin and Saathee Magazine in North Carolina.

The data:

In August 2022, about 55% of U.S. adults surveyed by the Pew Research Center expressed disapproval of Biden’s performance as president, while 44% of adults responded positively to his administration.

Meanwhile, the survey released in December 2023 by AAPI Data and the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research showed a 45% disapproval rating for Biden and revealed that seven in 10 AANHPI community members believe the country is headed in the wrong direction.