NewJeans demands Hybe reinstate producer amid rare public feud

NewJeans on Sept. 11 issued a public ultimatum to Hybe Labels demanding the reinstatement of their producer, Min Hee-jin, as CEO of Ador by Sept. 25. Alleging “subtle bullying” and a toxic work environment under Hybe ’s management, the group has been caught in a months-long feud over Hybe’s efforts to oust Min amid accusations that she was trying to seize control of Ador