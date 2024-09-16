NewJeans demands Hybe reinstate producer amid rare public feud
NewJeans on Sept. 11 issued a public ultimatum to Hybe Labels demanding the reinstatement of their producer, Min Hee-jin, as CEO of Ador by Sept. 25. Alleging “subtle bullying” and a toxic work environment under Hybe’s management, the group has been caught in a months-long feud over Hybe’s efforts to oust Min amid accusations that she was trying to seize control of Ador.
- What NewJeans and Hybe are saying: In a rare move by a K-pop group toward their management, NewJeans took to YouTube to express their frustration with Hybe, accusing the company of fostering a toxic environment and replacing Min without consulting them. Members stressed that Min is integral to their identity — with Minji saying they all feel she is “irreplaceable” — and insisted that Hybe reinstate her by Sept. 25. However, Hybe’s new CEO, Lee Jae-sang, remains steadfast on the company’s principles, stating they will “deal with it based on our rules.” NewJeans’ livestream was deleted but other channels have reposted it, albeit with some translation errors.
- The big picture and what’s next: The conflict began in April when Hybe launched an internal audit into Ador — one of its subsidiary labels — and asked for Min’s resignation, later accusing her of trying to seize control. Min has publicly fought back, claiming her dismissal was unjust and that Hybe violated her rights as a shareholder. A court ruled in May that Min could stay as CEO, but reports say she resigned in August. What happens after Sept. 25 remains to be seen, but industry experts predict NewJeans may file an injunction to suspend their contracts if their demands are ignored. If the group takes the case to court, the outcome could shape future artist-label relations in a hyper-competitive industry marred by abusive conditions.
