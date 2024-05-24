New promo for Jenn Tran’s ‘Bachelorette’ teases fun and colorful departure for series

The recently released promo for “The Bachelorette” earned both cheers and jeers for resembling the fun and colorful vibe of other popular dating shows.

Key points:

“The Bachelorette” features the franchise’s first Asian American lead, Jenn Tran.

Some viewers noticed that the promo video for Tran’s season resembles the bright and playful aesthetic of dating reality show “Love Island.”

Others, however, found the departure from “The Bachelorette’s” usual dramatic tone “fun and current.”

The details:

Tran, a 26-year-old physician assistant student from New Jersey, was a contestant on the most recent season of “The Bachelor.” She was announced as the next Bachelorette earlier this year.

The Season 21 promo for “The Bachelorette,” shared on social media on Thursday, features upbeat music and vibrant colors. Jenn is shown in a red dress playfully operating a claw machine filled with roses and stuffed animals resembling potential suitors.

Some commenters compared the promo to “Love Island,” a popular dating show known for its focus on contestants exploring different partners. Comments ranged from confusion (“Why did they make this look so much like Love Island?”) to amusement (“When Bachelorette hires the Love Island producers/editors! I’m here for it”).

Meanwhile, others felt the promo’s color schemes and fonts offered a refreshing take on the show. One commenter gushed: “I’m kinda obsessed with this promo! it’s fun and current and bring new life to the show!!”

Many expressed their excitement by cheering for Tran in the upcoming season. “Jenn looks gorgeous! Excited to watch her season unfold!” wrote a commenter.

What’s next:

It remains to be seen if the show will indeed embrace a lighter and more contemporary feel when Tran’s season of “The Bachelorette” premieres on July 8.