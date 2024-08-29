NextSharkNextShark.com

NCT’s Taeil exits group amid ‘sexual crime’ case

via SMTOWN
Carl Samson
By Carl Samson
NCT member Taeil has left the K-pop boy group after being “accused in a criminal case in relation to a sexual crime,” his agency SM Entertainment announced on Wednesday.
The decision was made following discussions between the label and the 30-year-old idol, who is reportedly fully cooperating with the ongoing police investigation. SM Entertainment, which also issued an apology, has not terminated his contract. The agency’s announcement amassed over 45 million views in under three hours.
