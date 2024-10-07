Naomi Osaka slams critic for calling her a ‘fluke’
Naomi Osaka hit back at a critic who reportedly called her a “fluke.” The comment toward the 26-year-old former WTA No. 1 player and four-time Grand Slam winner apparently came after her forced exit from a match against the U.S.’ Coco Gauff at the ongoing 2024 China Open.
- What she’s saying: Without going into details, Osaka took to Threads on Thursday to accuse someone of calling her a “fluke.” In response, the Japanese tennis star, currently ranked No. 73 in the WTA, cited notable achievements she has acquired in her career, including her Grand Slam wins, lighting the Olympic torch, beating multiple top-20 opponents and being close to the top 50 the year after giving birth. “Foh, you couldn’t even touch one of my accomplishments with your fingernail,” she added. Several Threads users expressed support for Osaka standing up to her critic, with one commenting, “Don’t give any of that negativity and sentiment any oxygen or free rent in your mind. 99.99% of us know what the deal is.”
- Catch up: Osaka faced Gauff for a spot in the quarterfinal of the China Open on Tuesday. She took the first set 6-3 before Gauff clinched the second set with a 6-4 win. Unfortunately, Osaka was forced to retire in the deciding match due to a lower back injury. Gauff was later filmed helping carry Osaka’s bag as she left the court. She also sent a heartfelt message to Osaka on Instagram, writing, “Wishing you a speedy recovery, [Naomi Osaka].”
