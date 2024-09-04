NextSharkNextShark.com

Naomi Osaka finds pride in motherhood following US Open loss

Naomi Osaka finds pride in motherhood following US Open lossNaomi Osaka finds pride in motherhood following US Open loss
via naomiosaka
Ryan General
By Ryan General
Tennis star Naomi Osaka shifted her perspective after her early exit from the U.S. Open last week, expressing immense pride in her accomplishments both on and off the court.
In a heartfelt Instagram post on Saturday, Osaka shared images from the tournament and highlighted the fulfillment she experiences as a mother: “Honestly I had typed out a whole caption about how I’m disappointed with myself etc. but I’ve been sitting here playing with my daughter and I realized that I couldn’t be more proud of myself. I gave birth to such an amazing human and I played the US Open? A win is a win.” She continued. “Sure it didn’t work out this time but I have faith it will eventually. Thank you NY see you next time.”
Share this Article
Your leading
Asian American
news source
Download Our App →
About
Follow us
NextShark.com
© 2024 NextShark, Inc. All rights reserved.
|
|