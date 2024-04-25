Naomi Osaka exits 2024 Madrid Open in second round

Osaka returned to tennis in January following a long hiatus. She picked up her first win on clay in two years against Belgium’s Greet Minnen on Wednesday.

The Thursday match, which lasted two hours and 22 minutes, saw the 15th seed Samsonova dominating the first set.

Osaka, a former world No. 1, claimed the second set and came close to winning the decider but ultimately lost.

“This victory means everything,” said Samsonova after the match. “I was in a really tough situation today after the second set.”