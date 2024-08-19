Indian American Muslim group withdraws float at NYC’s Indian Day Parade
A group of Indian American Muslims reportedly pulled its float from New York City’s India Day Parade on Sunday. The move came in response to the inclusion of a controversial float which they believe symbolizes anti-Muslim bias.
- What happened: The India Day Parade, now in its 42nd year, featured a float depicting the Ram Mandir, a Hindu temple built on the ruins of the Babri Mosque, which was destroyed by Hindu nationalists in 1992. The mosque’s destruction sparked deadly riots across India and the inclusion of the temple’s replica at the event was criticized as a symbol of anti-Muslim bias and political intimidation.
- Withdrawing participation: Ahead of the event, Imtiaz Siamwalla, president of the Indian Muslims of North America, notified parade organizers of their decision to withdraw their float. “When the mob broke down the mosque back in 1992, people lost their lives, their belongings, that was not something that Muslims took lightly,” Siamwalla told CNN. Despite the controversy, the organizers maintained that the float represented unity and inclusiveness. “Unity, diversity, and inclusiveness, and there is no place for hate. We are respectful to all faiths,” Dr. Avinash Gupta, president of the Federation of Indian Associations, which organized the parade, told CBS New York.
