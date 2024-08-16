NYC India Day Parade float criticized as anti-Muslim

The India Day Parade in New York City on Sunday has sparked controversy due to its inclusion of a float that features a model of the Ram Mandir, a Hindu temple built on the ruins of a demolished mosque in India. Critics, including several South Asian American organizations and lawmakers, argue that the float is overtly anti-Muslim and glorifies violence against Muslims, casting a shadow over what is meant to be a celebration of India’s independence.