Modern Japanese people descended from 3 ancient groups, study suggests

Published on April 17 in the journal Science Advances, the study is among the largest non-European analyses of its kind. A multi-institutional team of geneticists and genotyping specialists from Japan contributed to the project.

The scientists compiled a dataset called the Japanese Encyclopedia of Whole-Genome/Exome Sequencing Library (JEWEL) by sequencing Japanese DNA from seven regions.

The team found that Japanese people inherited DNA from ancient hunter-gatherers Jomon, predecessors of the Han Chinese and an unidentified group from Northeast Asia.

Researchers also uncovered 44 DNA segments inherited from Neanderthals and Denisovans, associated with complex traits and diseases such as type 2 diabetes and prostate cancer, unique to East Asians.