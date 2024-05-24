Miss Universe Philippines crowns first Black Filipino winner
Filipino American Chelsea Manalo made history on Wednesday by becoming the first Black woman to be crowned Miss Universe Philippines.
Key points:
- Manalo, 24, who has experienced bullying due to the color of her skin, emphasized using her beauty and confidence to empower others.
- Raised by her mother and stepfather after her father’s death, Manalo started modeling at 14 to support her family.
- She will represent the Philippines at the Miss Universe pageant in Mexico, aiming for the country’s fifth crown.
The details:
- Manalo bested 52 other contestants to win Miss Universe Philippines 2024. Representing the province of Bulacan, she became the first Black woman to bring home the crown.
- Her victory challenges traditional beauty standards in the country. She emphasized using her beauty and confidence to empower others, highlighting the challenges she faced as a woman of color.
- “I grew up having insecurities as I was always bullied because of my skin and my hair type,” she said, as per CNN. Speaking to ABS-CBN News, she recalled always wanting to play with her classmates but “but they would say hurtful things to me and I would go home crying.”
- Manalo said her loved ones helped her realize that she is beautiful in her own extraordinary way. Her parents played a significant role in her success, providing emotional and practical support throughout her pageant journey.
- Raised by her mother and stepfather, Manalo started modeling at 14 to help support her family. She holds a degree in tourism from De La Salle Araneta University and has been active in youth empowerment and education initiatives.
- “I did see [my dad] when I was in the States before. My mom remarried — they were divorced — and I grew up with my stepdad who provided and treated me as his own,” she told Philstar.com.
What’s next:
- Manalo will represent the Philippines at the Miss Universe pageant in Mexico, aiming to bring home the country’s fifth crown. This year’s Miss Universe competition will feature over 100 countries and has removed the upper age limit for contestants.
