Miss Universe Philippines crowns first Black Filipino winner

Manalo bested 52 other contestants to win Miss Universe Philippines 2024. Representing the province of Bulacan, she became the first Black woman to bring home the crown.

Her victory challenges traditional beauty standards in the country. She emphasized using her beauty and confidence to empower others, highlighting the challenges she faced as a woman of color.

“I grew up having insecurities as I was always bullied because of my skin and my hair type,” she said, as per

CNN

. Speaking to

ABS-CBN News

, she recalled always wanting to play with her classmates but “but they would say hurtful things to me and I would go home crying.”