Korean American voters in Georgia are turning away from Kamala Harris

Kamala Harris is reportedly losing support among Korean American voters in Georgia, a key demographic that helped push the state into the Democratic column in 2020. Driving the news: Economic concerns are propelling this shift. Speaking to Politico, local small business owners like Lee Sung Yong and Shin Kyung Ok express frustration with inflation and dwindling profits. “The yearly costs of my operation have been so different under the two administrations,” Lee said. While some continue to oppose former President Donald Trump for his anti-Asian rhetoric, others see economic survival as the most pressing issue. “The economy … is always kind of the number one concern for a lot of the Asian American population. And they’re not happy with what’s happened in the last four years. They want change,” GOP Rep. Soo Hong, who represents parts of Gwinnett, told Politico.

The big picture: Georgia is a battleground state with a growing Asian American population that could significantly impact November's election. Harris' promise of an "opportunity economy" that would grow small businesses and invest in entrepreneurs, however, remains to be seen. "The economy is a huge issue," James Woo of Asian Americans Advancing Justice – Atlanta told CNN last month. "A lot of community members we work with are small-business owners. They are working seven days a week at mom-and-pop shops, so the economy really impacts them directly."