The 2000s song Priscilla Chan and Mark Zuckerberg listen to every year on their dating anniversary

By Bryan Ke
Meta chief Mark Zuckerberg collaborated with rapper T-Pain to create an acoustic cover of Lil Jon and the East Side Boyz’ “Get Low” as a gift for his wife, Priscilla Chan.
In an Instagram post on Wednesday, the 40-year-old Facebook co-founder explained that “Get Low” was playing when he and Chan, 39, first met at a college party. Since then, the couple has played it on their dating anniversary as a tradition.
“Get Low,” which also featured the Ying Yang Twins, topped Billboard’s Hot Rap Songs chart and reached No. 2 on its Hot 100 and Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs charts after its release in 2002.
Referring to themselves as “Z-Pain,” Zuckerberg and T-Pain released their song on Spotify on Wednesday. This is not the first time Zuckerberg has gone the extra mile to charm his wife; last month, he surprised her with a custom Porsche minivan and a disco-themed birthday party.

