NextSharkNextShark.com

UFC champ Zhang Weili reveals why she avoided Mark Zuckerberg before match

UFC champ Zhang Weili reveals why she avoided Mark Zuckerberg before matchUFC champ Zhang Weili reveals why she avoided Mark Zuckerberg before match
via UFC (left), ggd dgg (right)
Ryan General
By Ryan General
15 hours ago
UFC champion Zhang Weili prioritized focus over a meet-and-greet with Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg ahead of her title defense at UFC 300 last month.
Key details: 
  • Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan are big fans of the Chinese MMA star.
  • Zhang revealed in a livestream she purposefully avoided greeting Zuckerberg before the fight to maintain her focus.
  • Zhang successfully defended her strawweight title against her compatriot Yan Xiaonan.

About Zhang:
  • Nicknamed “Magnum,” Zhang is the first UFC female world champion from Asia and the first Chinese UFC champion.
  • She started training in martial arts at the age of 6.
  • Despite suffering from early injuries, she continued training in Sanda and boxing, before eventually finding success in the UFC.
The details:
  • On April 13, Zhang defeated Yan at UFC 300 in Las Vegas by unanimous decision, with each judge scoring the fight 49-45.
  • Following the fight, Zhang received congratulations from Zuckerberg and Chan and took photos with them. 
  • Zhang confessed during a livestream on April 16 that she deliberately avoided Zuckerberg before the match.
  • “I needed to focus on the match,” Zhang explained. “A staff member said Zuckerberg wanted to greet me, but I said I couldn’t. I turned away when he passed by.”
  • Zuckerberg, who trains in Brazilian jiu-jitsu, is a known mixed martial arts enthusiast.
Share this Article
More Like This
NextShark.com
NextShark.com
NewsNextShark.com
By LocationNextShark.com
MoreNextShark.com
Follow UsNextShark.com
© 2024 NextShark, Inc. All rights reserved.