UFC champ Zhang Weili reveals why she avoided Mark Zuckerberg before match

On April 13, Zhang defeated Yan at UFC 300 in Las Vegas by unanimous decision, with each judge scoring the fight 49-45.

Following the fight, Zhang received congratulations from Zuckerberg and Chan and took photos with them.

Zhang confessed during a livestream on April 16 that she deliberately avoided Zuckerberg before the match.

“I needed to focus on the match,” Zhang explained. “A staff member said Zuckerberg wanted to greet me, but I said I couldn’t. I turned away when he passed by.”

Zuckerberg, who trains in Brazilian jiu-jitsu, is a known mixed martial arts enthusiast.