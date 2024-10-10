Mark Zuckerberg gifts wife Priscilla Chan with a custom Porsche minivan
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg surprised his wife, Priscilla Chan, with a custom Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT redesigned as a minivan.
Unveiled on Instagram on Sunday, the off-market vehicle features three sitting rows, sliding rear doors and an extended frame, combining luxury and practical family use. “Priscilla wanted a minivan, so I’ve been designing something I’m pretty sure should exist,” Zuckerberg, who is currently the second-richest person in the world, wrote, thanking Porsche and auto customizer West Coast Customs for their help.
In the comments, Chan joked about the added “boost mode,” asking, “For when I’m late for drop off???”
This is not Zuckerberg’s first grand gesture to his wife of 12 years — he also recently commissioned a Roman-style statue of her. The couple share three daughters, namely Maxima (9), August (7) and Aurelia (18 months).
