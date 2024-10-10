Mark Zuckerberg gifts wife Priscilla Chan with a custom Porsche minivan

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg surprised his wife, Priscilla Chan, with a custom Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT redesigned as a minivan.

Unveiled on Instagram on Sunday, the off-market vehicle features three sitting rows, sliding rear doors and an extended frame, combining luxury and practical family use. “Priscilla wanted a minivan, so I’ve been designing something I’m pretty sure should exist,” Zuckerberg , who is currently the second-richest person in the world, wrote, thanking Porsche and auto customizer West Coast Customs for their help.

In the comments, Chan joked about the added “boost mode,” asking , “For when I’m late for drop off???”

This is not Zuckerberg’s first grand gesture to his wife of 12 years — he also recently commissioned a Roman-style statue of her. The couple share three daughters, namely Maxima (9), August (7) and Aurelia (18 months).