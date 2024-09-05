Manny Jacinto keeps ‘The Acolyte Season 2’ as life goal
Manny Jacinto, known for his role as Qimir/the Stranger in the canceled “Star Wars” series “The Acolyte,” expressed his hope for a second season at Dragon Con in Atlanta this week. The show’s cancellation, which unfortunately coincided with his birthday, disappointed many, including Marvel star Simu Liu.
- A Sith’s goal: During the pop culture convention’s panel, Jacinto was asked about his future goals and what he would like to achieve before he leaves “this mortal coil.” He responded with “Season 2 of ‘The Acolyte,’” eliciting cheers from the crowd.
- Superhero support: Liu, star of “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,” was among those who expressed his support for Jacinto when the cancellation was announced. Commenting on one of Jacinto’s Instagram posts about the show, Liu wrote, “Justice for Manny!! Bro you were so effing good in this show and the dedication was so apparent. Bigger and brighter things ahead. Rooting for you always.”
