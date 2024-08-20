NextSharkNextShark.com

‘The Acolyte’ cancelation news coincides with series star’s birthday

'The Acolyte' cancelation news coincides with series star's birthday
By Ryan General
Disney Plus and Lucasfilm have decided not to renew the Star Wars series “The Acolyte” for a second season, with the news coincidentally breaking on actor Manny Jacinto’s birthday on Sunday, Aug. 19.
Jacinto, who is Filipino Canadian, played a pivotal role in the series as Qimir, a seemingly harmless pharmacist who was later revealed to be the menacing Sith Lord known as “the Stranger.” Despite a decent critical reception, “The Acolytefailed to maintain strong viewership numbers. The cancellation has sparked disappointment among fans, particularly due to the unfortunate timing coinciding with Jacinto’s birthday.
 

 

