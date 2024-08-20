‘The Acolyte’ cancelation news coincides with series star’s birthday
Disney Plus and Lucasfilm have decided not to renew the Star Wars series “The Acolyte” for a second season, with the news coincidentally breaking on actor Manny Jacinto’s birthday on Sunday, Aug. 19.
Jacinto, who is Filipino Canadian, played a pivotal role in the series as Qimir, a seemingly harmless pharmacist who was later revealed to be the menacing Sith Lord known as “the Stranger.” Despite a decent critical reception, “The Acolyte” failed to maintain strong viewership numbers. The cancellation has sparked disappointment among fans, particularly due to the unfortunate timing coinciding with Jacinto’s birthday.
