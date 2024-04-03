NextSharkNextShark.com

Man pleads guilty to attacking Connecticut’s first Muslim state rep

via FOX 61, WFSB 3
By Carl Samson
18 hours ago
The man accused of attacking Connecticut State Rep. Maryam Khan has pleaded guilty to his charges, according to reports.
Key points:
  • Andrey Desmond, 30, pleaded guilty to attempted sexual assault and other charges in connection with the incident, which took place after a Muslim prayer service last year.
  • Khan, who represents the 5th district, is the first Muslim elected to Connecticut’s House of Representatives.
The details:
  • Desmond attacked Khan following an Eid al-Adha service at the XL Center in Hartford on June 28, 2023. During the incident, he made obscene remarks, slapped her face, put her in a chokehold and slammed her into the ground.
  • Khan suffered a concussion and injuries to her right arm and shoulder. The attack was witnessed by her family, including her three underage children.
  • Desmond has a history of schizophrenia. However, he was found competent to stand trial after a court-ordered evaluation.
  • On Tuesday, he pleaded guilty to attempted third-degree sexual assault, attempted first-degree strangulation and risk of injury to a minor. Under the plea agreement, he will serve five years in prison followed by 16 years of special parole, during which he must undergo counseling, take medication and register as a sex offender.
  • He sought to apologize to Khan but was cautioned that anything he says before his June 4 sentencing could be used against him if the deal falls through. He agreed to wait on the date.
  • Jason Spencer, a military veteran who intervened during the attack, was charged with third-degree assault on Desmond, a misdemeanor. He is seeking a pretrial diversion program that could erase the charge.
 
