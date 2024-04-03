Man pleads guilty to attacking Connecticut’s first Muslim state rep
The man accused of attacking Connecticut State Rep. Maryam Khan has pleaded guilty to his charges, according to reports.
Key points:
- Andrey Desmond, 30, pleaded guilty to attempted sexual assault and other charges in connection with the incident, which took place after a Muslim prayer service last year.
- Khan, who represents the 5th district, is the first Muslim elected to Connecticut’s House of Representatives.
The details:
- Desmond attacked Khan following an Eid al-Adha service at the XL Center in Hartford on June 28, 2023. During the incident, he made obscene remarks, slapped her face, put her in a chokehold and slammed her into the ground.
- Khan suffered a concussion and injuries to her right arm and shoulder. The attack was witnessed by her family, including her three underage children.
- Desmond has a history of schizophrenia. However, he was found competent to stand trial after a court-ordered evaluation.
- On Tuesday, he pleaded guilty to attempted third-degree sexual assault, attempted first-degree strangulation and risk of injury to a minor. Under the plea agreement, he will serve five years in prison followed by 16 years of special parole, during which he must undergo counseling, take medication and register as a sex offender.
- He sought to apologize to Khan but was cautioned that anything he says before his June 4 sentencing could be used against him if the deal falls through. He agreed to wait on the date.
- Jason Spencer, a military veteran who intervened during the attack, was charged with third-degree assault on Desmond, a misdemeanor. He is seeking a pretrial diversion program that could erase the charge.
