Man pleads guilty to attacking Connecticut’s first Muslim state rep

Desmond attacked Khan following an Eid al-Adha service at the XL Center in Hartford on June 28, 2023. During the incident, he made obscene remarks, slapped her face, put her in a chokehold and slammed her into the ground.

Khan suffered a concussion and injuries to her right arm and shoulder. The attack was witnessed by her family, including her three underage children.

Desmond has a history of schizophrenia. However, he was found competent to stand trial after a court-ordered evaluation.

On Tuesday, he pleaded guilty to attempted third-degree sexual assault, attempted first-degree strangulation and risk of injury to a minor. Under the plea agreement, he will serve five years in prison followed by 16 years of special parole, during which he must undergo counseling, take medication and register as a sex offender.

He sought to apologize to Khan but was cautioned that anything he says before his June 4 sentencing could be used against him if the deal falls through. He agreed to wait on the date.

Jason Spencer, a military veteran who intervened during the attack, was charged with third-degree assault on Desmond, a misdemeanor. He is seeking a pretrial diversion program that could erase the charge.