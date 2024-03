Lunar New Year now a recognized holiday in Washington state

House Bill 2209 builds upon previous efforts to establish Lunar New Year as a recognized holiday in the state. However, it will not be a paid day off.

Around 10.5% of Washington’s population is Asian, according to latest census figures . By recognizing Lunar New Year as a holiday, the state takes a significant step toward inclusivity.

Rep. Thai (D-Bellevue), who came to Washington as a Vietnamese refugee, said the recognition “sends a clear signal to future generations that their heritage is respected and celebrated.”

Based on the lunar calendar, Lunar New Year is typically celebrated over 15 days, from the first new moon to the first full moon. This year, it took place on Feb. 10, marking the Year of the Wood Dragon.