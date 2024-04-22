LA City Council approves $15M deal to help Chinatown tenants fight rent hikes

More than a hundred families, including those receiving Section 8 subsidies, had been inundated with rent increases that they cannot afford. There are currently 35 residents facing eviction, many of whom are low-income individuals and senior citizens.

On Friday, the City Council approved a 10-year deal, with a vote of 14-0, requiring the city to allocate about $15 million in subsidies for the 124-unit building. This agreement resulted from negotiations between the Los Angeles Housing Department and the building’s landlord, 636 NHP.

As part of the deal, Councilwoman Eunisses Hernandez secured a six-month extension before a six-year repayment period begins, aiming to keep tenants housed amid expiring housing covenants.

However, some tenants still expressed dissatisfaction with the deal, as it still allows for potential eviction over unpaid rent. The tenants ask for revision on the deal to ensure that their back rent was paid off and that no one faced eviction. Additionally, they object to granting 636 NHP an extension on existing loans totaling $5 million at low interest rates.