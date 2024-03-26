Woman in her 60s stabbed multiple times in Los Angeles’ Chinatown robbery

According to Chester Chong, the Chinese Chamber of Commerce Los Angeles Chairman, the victim chased after the male suspect after he robbed her purse. “The victim [fell down] on the ground. She tried to hold on to her bag. Medical cards, ID, everything… she got scared if she lost these documents, she cannot go to the clinic [or] anywhere,” Chong told ABC 7 .

Some bystanders attempted to intervene before the suspect brought out a knife and eventually stabbed the victim multiple times. “A lot of people were around him and tried to punch him, and then he got his knife out. That’s why everybody backed up,” said witness Emily Giang.

According to another witness, the victims was stabbed “about 12 times” before security guards eventually stopped the man and police arrived at the scene. While it is unclear if an arrest has been made, authorities are urging anyone with information to come forward.