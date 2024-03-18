Repeat offender who stabbed 94-year-old Asian woman in SF receives probation

After pleading guilty to multiple charges, Cauich was ordered to enter a strict behavioral and mental health treatment program as part of his probation, with the possibility of state prison if probation rules are violated. He will participate in the Intensive Supervision Court program, designed for high-risk probationers. The program will determine the specific courses Cauich will undertake at a later date.

“I am giving you one last chance to stay out of state prison,” Judge Kay Tsenin

said

during the hearing, which combined another one of Cauich’s burglary charges in a separate incident. He has waived the roughly 1,000 days he has spent in custody since his arrest.