Elderly Asian woman with walker killed in hit-and-run in Houston
Police are searching for two drivers who struck and killed an elderly Asian woman in an apparent hit-and-run Wednesday evening in west Harris County, Texas.
Key points:
- The victim, identified only as an Asian woman aged in her 70s, was fatally struck by two vehicles in the late evening of March 20 in the 6500 block of Howell-Sugarland Road, reported ABC13.
- The drivers of both vehicles, described as an older white Chevrolet pickup truck and a newer all-black Cadillac Escalade, reportedly fled the scene after striking the woman.
- Authorities believe the woman was not crossing at a designated crosswalk at the time of the incident.
The details:
- The Harris County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) received reports of a woman lying in the middle of Howell-Sugarland Road near O’Donnell Middle School around 10:30 p.m. Deputies found the victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene.
- Witnesses informed deputies that the first vehicle involved was the Chevrolet pickup truck, which did not stop after hitting the woman. The Cadillac Escalade was identified as the second vehicle that struck her and also fled the scene.
- Sgt. Villacorta from the HCSO Vehicular Crimes Division revealed that the victim was carrying a significant amount of medical supplies, including latex gloves, and was using a walker at the time of the incident. Authorities do not believe she was homeless, although her identity has been established and is pending release.
What’s next:
- HCSO Vehicular Crimes Division is currently seeking surveillance video and additional witness accounts to identify the drivers. Charges are pending against the drivers of both vehicles involved.
