Elderly Asian woman with walker killed in hit-and-run in Houston

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) received reports of a woman lying in the middle of Howell-Sugarland Road near O’Donnell Middle School around 10:30 p.m. Deputies found the victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses informed deputies that the first vehicle involved was the Chevrolet pickup truck, which did not stop after hitting the woman. The Cadillac Escalade was identified as the second vehicle that struck her and also fled the scene.