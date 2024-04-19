‘Look Back,’ coming-of-age drama from ‘Chainsaw Man’ creator, gets trailer
The first full trailer for “Look Back” has been released, offering a teaser into the coming-of-age drama from Tatsuki Fujimoto, the creator behind hit manga and anime series “Chainsaw Man.”
Key points:
- Japanese studio Avex Pictures released the film’s trailer on YouTube on Wednesday. The studio has also produced other popular anime titles, including “Yuri! On Ice,” “Black Clover” and “Assassination Classroom.”
- Avex Pictures announced the film adaptation of “Look Back” in a post on X on Feb. 14.
- The film is set to be released in Japan on June 28.
The details:
- The film serves as a movie adaptation of Fujimoto’s 142-page one-shot manga series of the same title. “Look Back” was initially released on Shonen Jump+ in July 2021, followed by an English version on VIZ Media later on.
- “Look Back” follows the story of Fujino and shut-in Kyomoto as they form a friendship and bond over their love of drawing manga.
- The anime feature was animated by Studio Durian, with anime industry veteran Kiyotaka Oshiyama serving as its director. Oshiyama, who previously worked on “Evangelion: 2.0 You Can (Not) Advance,” “Chainsaw Man” and “The Boy and the Heron,” is also credited for the film’s screenplay and character design.
- The “Look Back” trailer also features the theme song “Light Song,” created by Haruka Nakamura and sung by Urara.
- “Look Back” stars Yumi Kawai (“Extremely Inappropriate!”) as the voice of Fujino and Mizuki Yoshida (“Alice in Borderland”) as Kyomoto.
