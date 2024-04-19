‘Look Back,’ coming-of-age drama from ‘Chainsaw Man’ creator, gets trailer

The first full trailer for “Look Back” has been released, offering a teaser into the coming-of-age drama from Tatsuki Fujimoto, the creator behind hit manga and anime series “Chainsaw Man.”

Key points:

Japanese studio Avex Pictures released the film’s trailer on YouTube on Wednesday. The studio has also produced other popular anime titles, including “Yuri! On Ice,” “Black Clover” and “Assassination Classroom.”

Avex Pictures announced the film adaptation of “Look Back” in a post on X on Feb. 14.

The film is set to be released in Japan on June 28.

The details:

The film serves as a movie adaptation of Fujimoto’s 142-page one-shot manga series of the same title. “Look Back” was initially released on Shonen Jump+ in July 2021, followed by an English version on VIZ Media later on.

“Look Back” follows the story of Fujino and shut-in Kyomoto as they form a friendship and bond over their love of drawing manga.

The anime feature was animated by Studio Durian, with anime industry veteran Kiyotaka Oshiyama serving as its director. Oshiyama, who previously worked on “Evangelion: 2.0 You Can (Not) Advance,” “Chainsaw Man” and “The Boy and the Heron,” is also credited for the film’s screenplay and character design.

The “Look Back” trailer also features the theme song “Light Song,” created by Haruka Nakamura and sung by Urara.

“Look Back” stars Yumi Kawai (“Extremely Inappropriate!”) as the voice of Fujino and Mizuki Yoshida (“Alice in Borderland”) as Kyomoto.