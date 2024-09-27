Lisa’s ‘Rockstar’ can literally be used to save someone’s life
Lisa might have saved us from a Blackpink drought with her comeback single “Rockstar,” but the hip-hop track may actually literally be used to save someone’s life.
The American Heart Association has classified that a slower version of her song “Rockstar” features a tempo of 120 beats per minute, making it ideal for hands-only CPR. This steady beat aligns perfectly with the recommended pace for chest compressions during cardiopulmonary resuscitation, suggesting that her music could play a crucial role in emergency situations.
Lisa previously won the VMAs’ best K-pop award for “Rockstar,” making history as the first K-pop solo act to win the award twice. Her latest single, “New Woman” featuring Rosalía, has also made waves in the American mainstream media after the Democratic Party’s TikTok account used the song to promote Kamala Harris’ presidential campaign.
