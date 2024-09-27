Lisa’s ‘Rockstar’ can literally be used to save someone’s life

Lisa might have saved us from a Blackpink drought with her comeback single “Rockstar,” but the hip-hop track may actually literally be used to save someone’s life.

The American Heart Association has classified that a slower version of her song “Rockstar” features a tempo of 120 beats per minute , making it ideal for hands-only CPR. This steady beat aligns perfectly with the recommended pace for chest compressions during cardiopulmonary resuscitation, suggesting that her music could play a crucial role in emergency situations.