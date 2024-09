Lisa, Seventeen, Le Sserafim win big at the 2024 VMAs

Blackpink’s Lisa, boy band Seventeen and girl group Le Sserafim secured major wins at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) held in New York on Wednesday. Lisa clinched the best K-pop award for her solo single “Rockstar,” beating out nominated hits from NewJeans, Jungkook and Latto, Stray Kids, NCT Dream and Tomorrow x Together, and making history as the first K-pop solo act to win the award twice.