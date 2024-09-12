Lisa, Seventeen, Le Sserafim win big at the 2024 VMAs
Blackpink’s Lisa, boy band Seventeen and girl group Le Sserafim secured major wins at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) held in New York on Wednesday. Lisa clinched the best K-pop award for her solo single “Rockstar,” beating out nominated hits from NewJeans, Jungkook and Latto, Stray Kids, NCT Dream and Tomorrow x Together, and making history as the first K-pop solo act to win the award twice.
- Lisa is back: Lisa performed her hits “New Woman” and “Rockstar” at the ceremony before accepting her award. In her acceptance speech, the 27-year-old idol acknowledged the song’s importance, stating, “’Rockstar’ was a meaningful comeback for me after ‘Lalisa,’ so this is very, very special to me.Thank you to RCA family and Team LLoud and Blinks (Blackpink fans) and Lilies (Lisa fans) all around the world.”
- More K-pop wins: Seventeen snagged the best group award, a category previously dominated by BTS and Blackpink. Although unable to attend the ceremony, the group expressed their gratitude to their fans through their agency, Pledis Entertainment. Le Sserafim secured the push performance of the year award for their song “Easy.” The group also made their U.S. awards show debut with a powerful performance during the pre-show.
