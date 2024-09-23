Democrats promote Kamala Harris with Lisa’s feminist anthem

The Democratic Party’s TikTok account is making waves after using Blackpink’s Lisa’s latest single, “New Woman,” to promote Kamala Harris’ presidential campaign.

The video , which was posted on Sept. 15, shows Harris delivering a speech on her commitment to middle class and working families, as well as a montage of her career as vice president. Captioned “pure aura,” the post has since amassed 2.2 million views, with fans collectively praising the song choice.