Lion dance street performances spark disagreement in SF Chinatown

Since 2020, the group has been closing a block of Grant Avenue in Chinatown every weekend for rehearsals and a 4 p.m. show, initially as part of a

They had official permission from both the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency and the Entertainment Commission for these performances, with no prior community opposition. Originally, the permit allowed performances on three blocks on Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. until March 30, 2025.

the renewal of their entertainment permit, noting how the street closures affected foot traffic. A contentious debate ensued, resulting in petitions both in support of and against the lion dancers.

The temporary solution was passed with a 4-1 vote on Thursday. The motion will continue to allow

lion dance

performances but only on Saturdays from noon to 5 p.m. on one block of Grant Avenue until June 30.