Lil Tay is about to make a musical comeback

Social media personality-turned-singer Lil Tay has shared a teaser for “Growing Up,” her first comeback song set for release on Friday. In an Instagram post on Monday, the 17-year-old, whose real name is Tay Tian and debuted as a singer with “Sucker 4 Green” last year, noted that her new song “holds a deep place in my heart.” She also opened up about her fears, writing, “I’m afraid of growing up because I’ll never get to experience the joys of childhood, as that was stolen by an abusive father driven by greed. And as I get older, everything just feels like it’s slipping out of my hands.” Lil Tay is currently recovering from an open-heart surgery for an “ extremely rare ” heart tumor, according to another post . “I’ve been a fighter my entire life and I will continue to fight no matter who or what gets in my way. … I will work hard until all of my dreams come true,” she noted.