Lil Tay ‘doing better’ after surgery for ‘extremely rare’ heart tumor

Social media personality and musician Lil Tay, who made headlines last week after undergoing an open-heart surgery, has been moved out of the intensive care unit and is “doing better everyday,” a source close to the matter told NextShark. The 17-year-old “Sucker 4 Green” singer, however, remained in “immense amounts of pain” after doctors removed the chest tube that helps drain blood from around her heart and lungs, her team said in an X post on Sunday.