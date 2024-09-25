Lil Tay ‘doing better’ after surgery for ‘extremely rare’ heart tumor
Social media personality and musician Lil Tay, who made headlines last week after undergoing an open-heart surgery, has been moved out of the intensive care unit and is “doing better everyday,” a source close to the matter told NextShark. The 17-year-old “Sucker 4 Green” singer, however, remained in “immense amounts of pain” after doctors removed the chest tube that helps drain blood from around her heart and lungs, her team said in an X post on Sunday.
- Current status: The source revealed that Lil Tay, whose real name is Tay Tian, has been nauseous from all the pain medications given to her since her surgery. Meanwhile, her mother, Angela, has been staying with her and has “barely” eaten anything. “There is no mood to eat, it’s just sadness,” the source said. Doctors reportedly informed Lil Tay’s family that her condition is “an extremely rare” case. “Heart tumors are already rare, but to have it in the left where the heart muscle pumps, is way more rare,” the source noted., “It is not as simple of a procedure as if it were in the right side.”
- Addressing comments: The source also addressed the skepticism Lil Tay’s family have received since her team first hinted about the singer’s condition on Sept. 11. “They are projecting the death hoax created by her abusive father (Chris Hope) onto Tay, it’s factually incorrect and disgusting,” the source said. Hope allegedly made “zero attempts at texts, emails, calls” and has not visited the hospital “despite being able to.” The source went on to claim, “He is soulless and without a doubt more than happy we have these problems.”
