Lil Tay undergoes open-heart surgery a year after death hoax
Seventeen-year-old rapper Lil Tay, whose real name is Tay Tian, successfully underwent an open-heart surgery for a heart tumor days after her team posted a cryptic update on her X account. A video posted on Saturday shows the “Sucker 4 Green” singer apparently recovering in a hospital.
- What happened: Lil Tay’s team first posted a cryptic message on Wednesday, urging fans to pray for her and promising to update them when “more information becomes available.” On Thursday, they said the singer had been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) in “serious condition.” They followed up with an update hours later, revealing that Lil Tay has been diagnosed with “a life-threatening heart tumor,” along with ultrasound findings. Lil Tay’s team noted in a post on Instagram that the rapper is “in severe pain due to her chest tube and is unconscious most of the time.” NextShark has reached out to her team for comments and further updates.
- Death hoax hack: Lil Tay, a social media star and rapper with over 5.2 million followers on Instagram who rose to fame as “the youngest flexer of the century” by flaunting cash and luxury items at the age of 9 in 2018, raised concerns in August 2023 when a post on her Instagram account claimed that she and her brother, Jason Tian, had died. She came forward the following day to dispel the post, stating that they were safe and explaining that her Instagram account had been “compromised by a 3rd party and used to spread jarring misinformation and rumors regarding me.” Instagram owner Meta later confirmed Lil Tay’s hacking claims.
