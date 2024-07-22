Los Angeles County Board expansion could create Asian district
A proposal to expand the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors from five to nine members has garnered significant support, with advocates noting that the change could lead to the creation of a special district for the AAPI community. Such a scenario would improve representation and provide better opportunities to address issues of community members.
- Diversity and representation: Rep. Judy Chu (D-28) and Rep. Ted Lieu (D-36) highlighted that the expansion could lead to a dedicated AAPI district, reflecting the significant growth and presence of the AAPI community in Los Angeles County. So far, its AAPI population has reached 1.5 million, the largest in any U.S. county. Despite this, no AAPI person has served on the Board of Supervisors since its creation in 1912. Chu and Lieu, along with Supervisors Janice Hahn, Lindsey Horvath and Hilda Solis, stressed the importance of the proposal to ensure that the county’s government truly represents its diverse population.
- Other changes and dates to remember: The proposal includes making the county CEO an elected position and establishing an independent ethics commission to enhance transparency and accountability. The supervisors aim to reallocate existing budget resources to fund these changes. The first vote on the draft ordinances is scheduled for July 23, with a final vote on July 30 if approved. The goal is to place these changes on the November ballot for public approval.
Share this Article
Share this Article