First look: Henry Golding, Beatrice Grannò in ‘Daniela Forever’
The first stills from Spanish director Nacho Vigalondo’s “Daniela Forever” are out.
Key points:
- The sci-fi romance stars Henry Golding and Italian actor Beatrice Grannò.
- The movie is reportedly in post-production after filming in Madrid.
The details:
- The images show Golding and Grannò in a kitchen scene and Golding in the middle of a street with cars suspended mid-air.
- The film follows Golding’s character, Nicolas, into a clinical trial that allows participants to control their dreams. He participates “in hopes of recovering from the tragic loss” of his girlfriend, Daniela (Grannò), but “becomes obsessed with the fantasy world that he’s created and finds that his dreams aren’t as perfect as they seem,” as per the synopsis reported by Deadline.
- Golding, who is currently promoting “The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare,” was announced to lead “Daniela Forever” last year. Production took place in Madrid.
- Grannò, on the other hand, is a breakout star from the second season of HBO’s “The White Lotus,” which co-starred British Japanese actor Will Sharpe.
- Vigalondo is best known for helming 2016’s “Colossal,” a sci-fi comedy starring Anne Hathaway and Jason Sudeikis.
