Sony adjusts ‘Karate Kid’ movie release to follow ‘Cobra Kai’ finale

Sony has delayed the new “Karate Kid” movie to summer 2025 to have it premiere after the final season of “Cobra Kai.”

Key points:

The “ Karate Kid ” release date has been moved from December 13 this year to May 30, 2025.

The delay was reportedly caused by the 2023 Hollywood strikes, which pushed back production on “ Cobra Kai ” season 6.

“Cobra Kai” Season 6 is expected to premiere in late 2024 or early 2025.