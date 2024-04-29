Sony adjusts ‘Karate Kid’ movie release to follow ‘Cobra Kai’ finale
Sony has delayed the new “Karate Kid” movie to summer 2025 to have it premiere after the final season of “Cobra Kai.”
Key points:
- The “Karate Kid” release date has been moved from December 13 this year to May 30, 2025.
- The delay was reportedly caused by the 2023 Hollywood strikes, which pushed back production on “Cobra Kai” season 6.
Catch up:
- The “Karate Kid” reboot will see the return of Ralph Macchio (Daniel LaRusso) and Jackie Chan (Mr. Han).
The details:
- The movie will focus on a new young karate fighter, Li Fong, played by Ben Wang, star of Disney Plus series “American Born Chinese.”
- The “Cobra Kai” creative team has provided notes on the upcoming film’s script, indicating a potential tie-in.
- In addition to Wang, Macchio and Chan, the cast includes Joshua Jackson and Ming-Na Wen, among others.
- Sony’s “Kraven the Hunter” will now fill the vacated December 2024 release slot. The studio’s horror flick “They Listen,” starring John Cho, Katherine Waterston and Havana Rose Liu, will take “Kraven’s” old August 2024 slot.
What’s next:
- “Cobra Kai” Season 6 is expected to premiere in late 2024 or early 2025.
