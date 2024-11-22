Kamala Harris still Dems’ presidential pick for 2028, poll shows
Despite losing the 2024 presidential election, Vice President Kamala Harris remains the top choice among Democratic voters for the party’s 2028 presidential nomination, according to a new poll by Puck News/Echelon Insights.
The survey, conducted from Nov. 14 to 18, found that 41% of likely Democratic voters would support Harris, far ahead of California Gov. Gavin Newsom at 8% and Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro at 7%. Harris’ 2024 running mate Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg tied at 6%, while other potential candidates, including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker garnered lower support.
Harris, who secured 226 Electoral College votes to Donald Trump’s 312, addressed her loss at Howard University, urging supporters to “respect the results” and vowing that “the light of America’s promise will always burn bright.” Meanwhile, Vice President-elect J.D. Vance leads the Republican field for 2028 with 37% support, well ahead of former candidates Nikki Haley and Vivek Ramaswamy at 9% each. The poll reflects strong voter interest in Harris despite uncertainty over whether she will seek another political bid.
