Kamala Harris: ‘I concede this election, I do not concede the fight’
Vice President Kamala Harris conceded the 2024 presidential election to President-elect Donald Trump on Wednesday in a speech from her alma mater, Howard University, in Washington, D.C. Addressing a crowd of supporters, Harris expressed gratitude for the campaign but vowed not to relinquish the fight for democracy and justice.
- Keeping the fight: In her concession speech, Harris acknowledged the disappointment felt by many but stressed the importance of accepting the election results. “While I concede this election, I do not concede the fight that fueled this campaign,” Harris declared. She called on her supporters to “not despair” and “organize, mobilize and stay engaged” for the future of the country and democracy. The speech followed her conversation with Trump earlier in the day, in which she affirmed the commitment to a peaceful transfer of power.
- Democratic figures react: Former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama expressed pride in the Democratic bets, noting they “could not be prouder of Vice President Harris and Governor Walz – two extraordinary public servants who ran a remarkable campaign.” President Joe Biden, in a statement on X, also praised Harris as a “tremendous partner” and reaffirmed her role as a champion for all Americans. In a joint Instagram post, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and former President Bill Clinton underscored the need for collective action, emphasizing that “America is bigger than the results of any one election.”
