Harris targets Asian American voters with new ad on mother’s influence

Vice President Kamala Harris on Wednesday launched a new ad titled “My Mother,” aimed at Asian American voters in key battleground states such as Arizona, Georgia and Michigan.

The 60-second ad , part of the Harris-Walz campaign’s $370 million advertising push, highlights Harris’ personal story and values instilled by her mother, Shyamala Gopalan Harris, a breast cancer researcher and immigrant from India. “She taught us to never complain about injustice, but do something about it,” Harris says in the ad.