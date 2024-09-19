Harris targets Asian American voters with new ad on mother’s influence
Vice President Kamala Harris on Wednesday launched a new ad titled “My Mother,” aimed at Asian American voters in key battleground states such as Arizona, Georgia and Michigan.
The 60-second ad, part of the Harris-Walz campaign’s $370 million advertising push, highlights Harris’ personal story and values instilled by her mother, Shyamala Gopalan Harris, a breast cancer researcher and immigrant from India. “She taught us to never complain about injustice, but do something about it,” Harris says in the ad.
Asian Americans, the fastest-growing voting bloc, saw the largest voter registration increase since 2020, suggesting that their support could be pivotal in tight races.
Share this Article
Share this Article